Letters

LETTER: The COVID political pledge

Dennis Ferrazzano Henderson
January 5, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
I pledge to never again vote for:

1. National or state office-holders who jumped to the front of the vaccination line while their vulnerable constituents were still dying. Does anything make clearer that these people feel themselves entitled and apart from those who elected them?

2. Any member of Congress who let any of their staff jump to the front of the vaccination line. The excuse of “continuity of government” is beyond absurd when talking about a 30-year-old aide who has very little risk to start with.

3. Gov. Steve Sisolak, who apparently doesn’t care that the vast majority of people dying from COVID are 65 and older yet persists in putting 25-year-old Walmart clerks, the homeless and every convicted rapist and murderer in a Nevada prison ahead of the most vulnerable, who apparently don’t deserve protection in his mind. Voting for him would be like the condemned voting for their executioner.

I urge Nevada voters to remember these people in each and every election hereafter. Take the pledge.

