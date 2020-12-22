LETTER: The COVID vaccine and government authority

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

You know it’s coming:

You may go to your grocery store as long as you show your vaccination card. The state will open the DMV and other government offices as long as everyone shows their vaccination card. You may open your restaurant, gyms and small business as long as all customers show their vaccination cards. You may travel across state lines as long as you show your vaccination card. You may exercise your constitutional rights as long as you show your vaccination card.

Those in charge will not be giving up their newfound power so easily. “Show us your papers,” will be the new (old) command.