49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: The COVID vaccine and government authority

Paul L. Rodrigues Las Vegas
December 21, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

You know it’s coming:

You may go to your grocery store as long as you show your vaccination card. The state will open the DMV and other government offices as long as everyone shows their vaccination card. You may open your restaurant, gyms and small business as long as all customers show their vaccination cards. You may travel across state lines as long as you show your vaccination card. You may exercise your constitutional rights as long as you show your vaccination card.

Those in charge will not be giving up their newfound power so easily. “Show us your papers,” will be the new (old) command.

MOST READ
1
$316K poker hand hits for Las Vegas visitor at Strip casino
$316K poker hand hits for Las Vegas visitor at Strip casino
2
LETTER: What is the attraction of President Donald Trump?
LETTER: What is the attraction of President Donald Trump?
3
M Resort developer Marnell eyes new casino across the street
M Resort developer Marnell eyes new casino across the street
4
Woman wounded in shooting at Laughlin casino
Woman wounded in shooting at Laughlin casino
5
Mirage to close all operations midweek due to COVID
Mirage to close all operations midweek due to COVID
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump watches the first half of the 121st Army-Navy Football Game in Michie St ...
LETTER: What is the attraction of President Donald Trump?
John Dombek Santa Clara

President Donald Trump has millions of admirers. What is it that they admire him for? What personal characteristics does he display that draw them to support him?

LETTER: Think of landlords during eviction moratorium
Yvette DeZalia Las Vegas

If the governor can issue a decree to control our local justice systems, why not also create a program to support homeowners who have suffered financial losses?