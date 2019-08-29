LETTER: The culture of historical ignorance comes to UNLV

Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

When is it going to stop? The Review-Journal reported on Saturday that a group of Native Americans wants the iconic “Hey Reb” statue removed from the UNLV campus because they find it offensive and not welcoming.

Well, it welcomed you.

It is bad enough that our young people do not learn about the history of this country — or the world, for that matter. You are not going to change history by tearing down statues and burning books.

Get over it.