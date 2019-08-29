98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: The culture of historical ignorance comes to UNLV

Joe Schaerer Las Vegas
August 28, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

When is it going to stop? The Review-Journal reported on Saturday that a group of Native Americans wants the iconic “Hey Reb” statue removed from the UNLV campus because they find it offensive and not welcoming.

Well, it welcomed you.

It is bad enough that our young people do not learn about the history of this country — or the world, for that matter. You are not going to change history by tearing down statues and burning books.

Get over it.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, left, and members of the CCSD Schoo ...
LETTER: The sad repetition the Clark County School District
Christopher Galyean Henderson

Once again, we find the Clark County School District embroiled in budgetary issues. Sadly, it seems to be the same old play we’ve seen over and over again.

Jessica Terrones / Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: The perils of public-sector unions
Janet Raggi Las Vegas

If Victor Joecks’ column on the teacher strike doesn’t slam people in the face with the fact that no taxpayer-funded entity should be allowed to unionize, nothing will.

A Las Vegas Monorail approaches MGM Station. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow ...
LETTER: Las Vegas monorail just bleeds money
Jerry Gordon Henderson

It’s obvious that the creators of the Las Vegas monorail were on the wrong track from the very beginning.

Billionaire investor and Democratic activist Tom Steyer speaks during a "Need to Impeach" town ...
LETTER: Get annoying Tom Steyer off the airwaves
Brian Heilmann Las Vegas

Friends, relatives and neighbors are getting tired of the hate TV ads from Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer.

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph
LETTER: Kudos to police and firefighters in Laughlin
Donna Andress Nelson

I want to commend the excellent work of our firemen and police in Laughlin for attending not only to a conflagration but an attempted casino heist.