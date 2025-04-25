LETTER: The curse of the orange cones

I am writing to share my concern about the ongoing construction and traffic cones taking over the streets of Las Vegas. Any street you turn onto — whether it’s the Strip or even small streets — there are orange cones, blocked lanes and road crews everywhere. It’s getting harder and harder to drive around the city without experiencing crowded streets and getting stuck in traffic.

I understand that road work is important and needed. But the amount of construction happening all at once seems overwhelming. They start multiple streets at once and never finish. It causes traffic to back up, makes it difficult to get to work or appointments on time, and can be frustrating for both locals and tourists. Some projects seem to take a long time to finish, and there’s not always a clear detour.

I hope that local officials can take a better approach to planning and spreading out these projects. Maybe they could focus on fewer areas at a time or improve communication with the public about when and where construction will happen. Las Vegas is a busy place, and we need our roads to work not just be full of cones.