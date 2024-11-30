LETTER: The danger of Donald Trump and Republicans

In order to get on Medicaid, we will have to sell our house, spend our savings and sell one car just to prove we’re broke. And then Medicaid gets to negotiate the price.

In response to the Wednesday column by Debra J. Saunders, “Don’t be a turkey at Thanksgiving table.”:

Donald Trump poses a danger — to me. Mr. Trump has threatened to get rid of Obamacare. That would mean my cancer is a pre-existing condition and my insurance would not cover my cancer pills. My pills cost $1,500 a day, or $42,000 a month. And that price is high because Republicans refuse to allow Medicare to negotiate with Big Pharma. Republicans also prevent me from traveling to Canada or Mexico, where pills are cheaper.

In order to get on Medicaid, we will have to sell our house, spend our savings and sell one car just to prove we’re broke. And then Medicaid gets to negotiate the price. But even that will be no good when Republicans cut Medicaid. That represents a danger for me and my family from Mr. Trump and the Republicans.

And as far as Democrats being sore losers? What did Ms. Saunders call it when Mr. Trump attempted to overthrow our government when he lost?

Jerry Sturdivant

Las Vegas