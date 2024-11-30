45°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: The danger of Donald Trump and Republicans

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File
LETTER: Give the sanctuary city mayors what they want
AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali
LETTER: The climate summit charade
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
LETTER: Voters saw through the sham
L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Left_Eye_Images
LETTER: Let’s end the Formula 1 fiasco
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas
November 29, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to the Wednesday column by Debra J. Saunders, “Don’t be a turkey at Thanksgiving table.”:

Donald Trump poses a danger — to me. Mr. Trump has threatened to get rid of Obamacare. That would mean my cancer is a pre-existing condition and my insurance would not cover my cancer pills. My pills cost $1,500 a day, or $42,000 a month. And that price is high because Republicans refuse to allow Medicare to negotiate with Big Pharma. Republicans also prevent me from traveling to Canada or Mexico, where pills are cheaper.

In order to get on Medicaid, we will have to sell our house, spend our savings and sell one car just to prove we’re broke. And then Medicaid gets to negotiate the price. But even that will be no good when Republicans cut Medicaid. That represents a danger for me and my family from Mr. Trump and the Republicans.

And as far as Democrats being sore losers? What did Ms. Saunders call it when Mr. Trump attempted to overthrow our government when he lost?

Jerry Sturdivant

Las Vegas

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali
LETTER: The climate summit charade
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

It’s about the money, always was since the days of Al Gore’s climate hysteria, and still is.

MORE STORIES