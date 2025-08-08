99°F
Letters

LETTER: The dangers in school zones

Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas Review-Journal
Bruce Feher Las Vegas
August 7, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

The Monday Review-Journal article “They didn’t care about students” seems like a reasonable assessment. With school starting, the danger begins again. I’ve lived in Southern Nevada since 1996, and school zones are invisible to many drivers. It seems that the casual attitude of local officials hasn’t helped much.

Changes are needed for the safety of our children and increased penalties are one way to do it as long as they are serious. No more slap-on-the-wrist baloney. A minimum of $500 for the first offense, $1,000 for the second and $1,500 and a 30-day driver’s license suspension for the third. After that, kiss your license goodbye. Any injury or, God forbid, death … jail time.

