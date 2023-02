Mariana Sombil sings a Ukrainian hymn during a protest of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the Strip on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

In her Tuesday letter, “Lost purpose,” Eleanor Van Sciver writes that the war in Ukraine “is our last stand for democracy in Eastern Europe.” Or, as George Santayana would say, the war in Vietnam is our last stand for democracy in eastern Asia. In the words of my generation, that light at the end of the tunnel is just an oncoming freight train.