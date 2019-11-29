LETTER: The dangers of weaponizing the power of government

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

All freedom-loving Americans — no matter their political persuasion — should be appalled at Don Dieckmann’s suggestion that a government agency should be used as a weapon in the political process to discourage participation in our democracy (Nov. 23 letter “IRS audits”). To the detriment of our national unity, we’ve seen that behavior for the past three-plus years from the Democratic Party in its bid to deny President Donald Trump the right to run for a political office and then to nullify his election to the highest office of the land.