LETTER: The dangers or riding a bus in Las Vegas
And don’t get me started on “fare enforcement officers.”
In the Feb. 27 article, “Man dies after being stabbed on a Las Vegas RTC bus,” by Justin Razavi, we are reminded of the day-to-day dangers faced by the poor in crime-ridden Las Vegas, not to mention the valiant service of our bus drivers.
One of the things that troubled me when I first arrived here was the presence of armed “fare enforcement officers” on some buses. Because they were armed, I resisted the urge to ask about the rules of engagement. Fifty cents versus a quarter?
Regional Transportation Commission passengers and drivers deserve security, not overpriced officers carrying weapons. A small, enclosed space such as a bus is not the place for a shooting range. Plenty of non-lethal weapons are available.