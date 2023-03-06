LETTER: The dangers or riding a bus in Las Vegas

An RTC bus turns onto North Las Vegas Blvd. from E. Carson Ave. in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 9, 2017, where a light rail line will be built connecting McCarran International Airport, the Strip, and downtown Las Vegas as soon as 2023. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

In the Feb. 27 article, “Man dies after being stabbed on a Las Vegas RTC bus,” by Justin Razavi, we are reminded of the day-to-day dangers faced by the poor in crime-ridden Las Vegas, not to mention the valiant service of our bus drivers.

One of the things that troubled me when I first arrived here was the presence of armed “fare enforcement officers” on some buses. Because they were armed, I resisted the urge to ask about the rules of engagement. Fifty cents versus a quarter?

Regional Transportation Commission passengers and drivers deserve security, not overpriced officers carrying weapons. A small, enclosed space such as a bus is not the place for a shooting range. Plenty of non-lethal weapons are available.