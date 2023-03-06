51°F
Letters

LETTER: The dangers or riding a bus in Las Vegas

Ron Moore Las Vegas
March 5, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
An RTC bus turns onto North Las Vegas Blvd. from E. Carson Ave. in downtown Las Vegas on Friday ...
An RTC bus turns onto North Las Vegas Blvd. from E. Carson Ave. in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 9, 2017, where a light rail line will be built connecting McCarran International Airport, the Strip, and downtown Las Vegas as soon as 2023. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

In the Feb. 27 article, “Man dies after being stabbed on a Las Vegas RTC bus,” by Justin Razavi, we are reminded of the day-to-day dangers faced by the poor in crime-ridden Las Vegas, not to mention the valiant service of our bus drivers.

One of the things that troubled me when I first arrived here was the presence of armed “fare enforcement officers” on some buses. Because they were armed, I resisted the urge to ask about the rules of engagement. Fifty cents versus a quarter?

Regional Transportation Commission passengers and drivers deserve security, not overpriced officers carrying weapons. A small, enclosed space such as a bus is not the place for a shooting range. Plenty of non-lethal weapons are available.

