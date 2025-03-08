LETTER: The daylight saving time controversy

I concur with Steve Potter’s March 1 letter about not getting rid of daylight saving time in Nevada, and I strongly support his suggestion to move Nevada to Mountain Standard Time instead, like Arizona. This would mean no change in our current daylight hours from March to November. From November to March, Las Vegas sunsets, for example, would be no earlier than 5:30 p.m.

So no clock changes twice a year, no 4:30 a.m. sunrises in June and no 4:30 p.m. sunsets in December. Contact those who represent you in the Legislature and tell them to modify the pending legislation, Senate Bill 94, as suggested above.