Letters

LETTER: The daylight saving time controversy

Patrick Newcomb Henderson
March 7, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I concur with Steve Potter’s March 1 letter about not getting rid of daylight saving time in Nevada, and I strongly support his suggestion to move Nevada to Mountain Standard Time instead, like Arizona. This would mean no change in our current daylight hours from March to November. From November to March, Las Vegas sunsets, for example, would be no earlier than 5:30 p.m.

So no clock changes twice a year, no 4:30 a.m. sunrises in June and no 4:30 p.m. sunsets in December. Contact those who represent you in the Legislature and tell them to modify the pending legislation, Senate Bill 94, as suggested above.

Jenelle Hopkins Las Vegas

NV Energy’s press release word salad on rate hikes would make the White House press secretary proud

Sharolyn Craft North Las Vegas

I delayed any judgement on Donald Trump for 30 days to see how his decisions affected our citizens and country. I am very afraid about what he is doing to our country.

