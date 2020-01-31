LETTER: The death of Kobe Bryant

The greatest gift for me was the way he lived his life — evolving, learning, loving.

I feel a step slow. My head aches. My stomach is gurgling. Like so many, I am deeply saddened by the death of Kobe Bryant and eight others. I cannot fathom the emotional and physical pain his family and the families of all whose lives were tragically cut short are experiencing. I pray for their strength and peace.

I am sad not because I am a Laker fan or because I idolize or romanticize famous people. I don’t. I am devastated because I respect excellence. I have the utmost adulation for Kobe’s work ethic and his commitment to continuous improvement.

Sure, he gave us some.of the greatest moments in sports. But the greatest gift for me was the way he lived his life — evolving, learning, loving. He spoke several languages, won an Academy Award, opened an academy to nurture young talent, was working on his spiritual life and cherishing his home life. The pictures of him and his girls say it all.

Like all of us, he was flawed. He made mistakes that because of his status were illuminated on a public stage. Yet he refused to let failure define him. Kobe never stopped trying to score 81 points in all aspects of his life. That is what my heroes are made of.