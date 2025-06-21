LETTER: The debate continues over Scandinavian happiness

In her June 7 letter, Sherry Hobbs argued that happiness in Scandinavian countries is largely due to their hybrid socialist systems. Those countries consistently rank much higher than the United States in happiness, often placing in the Top 10. At the same time, we hover around the mid-20s. But I believe two other major factors contribute to this disparity.

First, and perhaps most significant, is the relative lack of diversity in Scandinavian nations. A large majority of the population in these countries is ethnically homogeneous, locally born and culturally aligned, sharing commonalities in language, religion and values. This cultural cohesion can lead to higher levels of social trust and unity, which contributes greatly to national happiness. These countries also have strong work ethics, shaped in part by the need to remain competitive in a global economy.

By contrast, the United States has become increasingly divided along racial, political and ideological lines. Once known as a melting pot where immigrants assimilated into a shared American identity, we now see rising fragmentation. Identity politics often emphasize division rather than unity, teaching young people to view themselves as either victims or oppressors. This narrative can undermine a sense of shared purpose and belonging.

It’s no surprise, then, that so many young Americans are struggling with rising rates of depression, drug use and even suicide. Compounding this issue is a growing sense of entitlement to government assistance, which may weaken traditional values such as self-reliance and personal responsibility. While a safety net is essential for the vulnerable, promoting dependency over empowerment can erode the work ethic that once defined the American spirit.

In short, the gap in happiness between the United States and Scandinavia cannot be explained by economic models alone. Cultural cohesion, national identity and values also play crucial roles — ones we can’t afford to ignore.