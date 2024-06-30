98°F
Letters

LETTER: The debate disaster

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: This is what the nation has to choose from?
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Not a good look
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Trump exposes the real Joe Biden
Fallen.
CARTOON: The debate
Douglas Bell Henderson
June 29, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

The debate was a disaster for President Joe Biden. He looked like a doddering old man, incapable of carrying the fight to former President Donald Trump, much less run the country for the next four years. In that the Democratic convention has not yet occurred, it is time for President Biden to step aside and free his primary delegates to choose another candidate that the American people can support. Possibly the convention-selected candidate could then choose Liz Cheney for vice president, and this national unity team could help appeal across party lines to a broader electorate.

The time for a new generation of leaders is now. Otherwise the Democrats face certain defeat in November, regardless of what the spin doctors try and sell.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Trump exposes the real Joe Biden
Howard Claeson Las Vegas

The most important take away from the debate could be this. Mr. Trump — on an adversarial network with biased moderators — gave many Americans a view of the real Joe Biden.

Sam Brown, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rooki ...
LETTER: A dangerous combination
Donna West Las Vegas

Donald Trump and Sam Brown are extremists. These are two men who would sooner throw your vote away if it’s not for them.

(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
LETTER: Missing the mark
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

These so-called CBO budget experts, if in the private sector, would be put out on the streets for their incompetence.

(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
LETTER: Just sign here
Brad Davis Henderson

Isn’t it fascinating that signatures are excruciatingly validated and litigated when it comes to appearing on the ballot, but ignored once the actual voting takes place?

