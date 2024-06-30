LETTER: The debate disaster

The debate was a disaster for President Joe Biden. He looked like a doddering old man, incapable of carrying the fight to former President Donald Trump, much less run the country for the next four years. In that the Democratic convention has not yet occurred, it is time for President Biden to step aside and free his primary delegates to choose another candidate that the American people can support. Possibly the convention-selected candidate could then choose Liz Cheney for vice president, and this national unity team could help appeal across party lines to a broader electorate.

The time for a new generation of leaders is now. Otherwise the Democrats face certain defeat in November, regardless of what the spin doctors try and sell.