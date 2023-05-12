77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: The debt ceiling has nothing to do with future spending

Rich Ruppert North Las Vegas
May 11, 2023 - 9:03 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

How many times do individuals need to be reminded that the debt ceiling mess has nothing to do with future spending. Raising the ceiling will pay our bills, not allow us to spend more. People who continue to spout misinformation do nothing to set us in the right direction. Yes, we need to spend less in the future. But holding the debt ceiling hostage to unrealistic deep cuts will harm us in the short and long run. We cannot allow a default. The Republicans are playing a dangerous game, and the citizens of America will be the big losers.

MOST READ
1
A’s new Las Vegas ballpark plan comes with a Strip view
A’s new Las Vegas ballpark plan comes with a Strip view
2
$100K video poker jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$100K video poker jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
3
A’s throw a curve, plan to build $1.5B ballpark at Tropicana site
A’s throw a curve, plan to build $1.5B ballpark at Tropicana site
4
Man fleeing police fatally shot by civilian near Las Vegas airport, police said
Man fleeing police fatally shot by civilian near Las Vegas airport, police said
5
$1.3B luxury high-rise project coming to Henderson
$1.3B luxury high-rise project coming to Henderson
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
LETTER: Congress and the debt ceiling
LETTER: Congress and the debt ceiling
LETTER: Pull up the drawbridge!
LETTER: Pull up the drawbridge!
LETTER: Easy answer for tired high school students
LETTER: Easy answer for tired high school students
LETTER: Joe Biden is just too old
LETTER: Joe Biden is just too old
LETTER: A Fair Tax would end the IRS
LETTER: A Fair Tax would end the IRS
LETTER: Taxpayer money for Formula 1
LETTER: Taxpayer money for Formula 1