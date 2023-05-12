LETTER: The debt ceiling has nothing to do with future spending

(Getty Images)

How many times do individuals need to be reminded that the debt ceiling mess has nothing to do with future spending. Raising the ceiling will pay our bills, not allow us to spend more. People who continue to spout misinformation do nothing to set us in the right direction. Yes, we need to spend less in the future. But holding the debt ceiling hostage to unrealistic deep cuts will harm us in the short and long run. We cannot allow a default. The Republicans are playing a dangerous game, and the citizens of America will be the big losers.