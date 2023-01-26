48°F
Letters

LETTER: The debt ceiling threats

Paul Bagley Las Vegas
January 25, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Well, the U.S. government has reached its debt limit (surprise). So what are they going to do about it? They are telling the American people that if it is not fixed they will cut Social Security, Medicare and veteran benefits. These are cuts to the very Americans who gave tax dollars to run this country.

Here are some ideas: Why not stop sending taxpayer money to other countries. Even if it is for a short period of time until America is back on its feet. Reduce the amount of dollars spent on infrastructure projects until they can be afforded. Stop giving money to people coming to this country illegally.

When a country is in trouble, you do everything to save the country and deal with the people whom this might anger later. At least you will still have a country to deal with the problems. If the United States is gone, who will they drain money from? Save America first.

LETTER: Sports and entertaiment capital of the world?
LETTER: Sports and entertaiment capital of the world?
Harvey Hirsch Henderson

We have three major league sports teams with one championship between them. Los Angeles has two baseball teams, two basketball teams, two hockey teams and so many titles between them.

