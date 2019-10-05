LETTER: The Deep State comes after President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

In his Sept. 26 letter to the editor “Rule of law,” Paul Gary states that the incident involving the whistleblower and Ukraine amounts to treason. Treason is directly aiding and abetting an enemy of the United States. The last I heard, Ukraine wasn’t an enemy of the United States.

Also, how many other “Deep State” operatives exist in the Trump administration whose whole purpose is removing him from office? Can you imagine the indignation and outrage if someone had leaked a telephone conversation between former President Barack Obama and a leader from another nation?

There surely would have been hell to pay.

And consider the fact that the whistleblower did not have firsthand knowledge of the conversation that took place. That was enough, however, for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to institute impeachment inquiries. President Donald Trump has been in office for almost three years, and the Democrats still can’t accept the 2016 election result and are doing everything they can to destroy him.

Finally, the president did not pressure the Ukrainian leader to open an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, as falsely reported. He only suggested, which is a big difference.

If the media did some real investigative reporting, they might explore the sleazy deal that Mr. Biden’s son had with a corrupt Ukrainian energy company, serving on the board of directors without having any experience whatsoever, and why Mr. Biden held up loan guarantees to that country unless the prosecutor looking into this corruption was fired.

But what the heck, when you are a Democrat, you get away with this stuff.