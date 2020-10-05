LETTER: The demise of the movie theater

AP Photo/LM Otero

Megan McArdle got it right in assuming the movie business as we know it will go the way of the Dodo bird (“The final curtain,” Wednesday commentary). We’ve known that for years now. The COVID pandemic will ring the final death knell to the theatre industry. But wait … all is not lost. We can watch movies again in the comfort of our own homes as the industry sends its product to our TV screens. Best of all, Blockbuster will re-emerge on the scene. Sounds like old times.