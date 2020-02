Iowa Democratic Party chairman Troy Price speaks about the delay in Iowa caucus results Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Wow. I just watched the Democrats’ Iowa caucus blow up. Do you think President Donald Trump and the Russians are responsible?

Remember the day after Mr. Trump won the election, the cry was “resist and impeach”? Just think back to how many things Democrats have screwed up trying to “resist and impeach” in the past three years. Now they watch as the party crumbles.