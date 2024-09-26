LETTER: The Democratic ‘gift’ to America

What are the people of Springfield to do? Kamala Harris expects these poor citizens to somehow feed, shelter, clothe, medicate and educate the 20,000 uninvited.

Is Springfield, Ohio, a relatively poor Rust Belt city of 60,000, the Harris/Biden vision for helping middle-class America? Uninvited and unexpected, 20,000 Haitians appeared in this city. These “migrants” largely don’t speak English, are illiterate, impoverished, don’t know our laws or customs and don’t have job skills.

What are the people of Springfield to do? Yet Kamala Harris expects these poor citizens to somehow feed, shelter, clothe, medicate and educate the uninvited. With millions of other “migrants,” repeat this tragedy by hundreds more American cities.

Is this the Harris/Biden/Democrat gift to America?