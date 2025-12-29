45°F
Letters

LETTER: The Democratic obsession with Donald Trump

LETTER: Too many orange cones
LETTER: Cops put their lives on the line to protect and serve
LETTER: Blame Nevada voters for high power costs
LETTER: Local BLM land sales?
John Turzer Henderson
December 28, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

The Democratic Party’s obsession with Donald Trump exposes a glaring truth: When forced to choose between governing and “muddying up the waters,” Democrats choose chaos every time. Their relentless attacks on President Trump are not rooted in concern for the country, but in the reality that Mr. Trump’s successes are in stark contrast to four years of failed policies during the Biden administration. Their message is clear: Defeating Mr. Trump matters more than fixing what is broken.

December’s flavor of the month to derail Mr. Trump is the Democrats demanding release of the Epstein files. Does anyone believe this is one of the top issues confronting America today? The release is another desperate attempt to connect Mr. Trump to anything that might blunt the growing recognition that his presidency is producing tangible results while Democratic leadership produces chaos.

Photos released show prominent Democrats such as Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, etc., with young women whose faces have been blocked out. They have tried hard to pin Mr. Trump with something because they know a lot Democrats visited the island. And that’s not to say Republicans didn’t visit, but not Mr. Trump.

Americans must ask whether a party driven by resentment and resistance is capable of governing at all. America needs solutions, strength and accountability — not another round of “get Trump” politics.

