LETTER: The Democratic war on fossil fuels is costing Americans

Las Vegas Review-Journal

I opened my monthly Southwest Gas bill. My usage was the same as the prior year, but the “Gas Cost” doubled from .733740/therm to 1.465130/therm. Do the math — a 100 percent increase.

Less than three years ago, we were energy independent. But the Democrats’ war on fossil fuels is costing every American dearly. Where is the congressional leadership to step up for the American people?

Vice President Kamala Harris says energy prices are dropping. Mr. Biden touts Bidenomics as working. Can we stop the lies, return America to energy independence and refill our strategic oil reserves that Mr. Biden depleted?