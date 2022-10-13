LETTER: The Democrats and abortion

Pro-choice activists supporting legal access to abortion protest during a demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., March 4, 2020. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Am I the only one who is sick of hearing the Democrats slam the Republican candidates on abortion? If they truly believe what they’re saying, as in Catherine Cortez-Masto’s ad claiming Mitch McConnell will pass a nationwide law against abortion, why don’t they pass a nationwide law permitting abortion right now, while they control both the House, the Senate and the presidency?

In my opinion, it’s like other issues with the Democrats. They don’t really want to fix the problem because they lose the issue as an argument in the next election.