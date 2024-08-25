LETTER: The Democrats’ new patron saint plays Santa Claus

It’s not even fall, yet Santa Claus was in town recently telling us what socialism will be like when she is in charge.

It’s not even fall, yet Santa Claus was in town recently telling us what socialism will be like when she is in charge. A check for $25,000 will be given to you to buy a house. Another check will help you with your first born. At the same time, the U.S. taxpayer is expected to feed, educate, house, clothe and medicate 10-plus millions of new arrivals.

With her pen, businesses will no longer be able to make a profit. She also wants to increase everyone’s salary. How does a business that makes less profit pay its employees more?

Don’t believe this horrible, unrealistic political speech. Remember, this is the same person that insisted that Joe Biden is “sharp as a tack.”