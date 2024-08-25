82°F
Letters

LETTER: The Democrats’ new patron saint plays Santa Claus

Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
C. Jackson Las Vegas
August 24, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

It’s not even fall, yet Santa Claus was in town recently telling us what socialism will be like when she is in charge. A check for $25,000 will be given to you to buy a house. Another check will help you with your first born. At the same time, the U.S. taxpayer is expected to feed, educate, house, clothe and medicate 10-plus millions of new arrivals.

With her pen, businesses will no longer be able to make a profit. She also wants to increase everyone’s salary. How does a business that makes less profit pay its employees more?

Don’t believe this horrible, unrealistic political speech. Remember, this is the same person that insisted that Joe Biden is “sharp as a tack.”

