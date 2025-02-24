58°F
LETTER: The dependent class

Hundred dollar bills. (Courtesy)
Richard Rorex Apple Valley, California
February 23, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

In his Feb. 16 letter, Kent Davidson asks why some people are scared by Donald Trump and Elon Musk cutting costs and trying to get the nation’s “finances in order.” So many people have their hands out to receive their “free” money, and they fear it will be their funds that are cut. What has happened in America where citizens used to expect to earn the funds to support themselves but now expect to be supported by the government?

