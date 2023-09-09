89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: The destruction of identity politics

Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah
September 8, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Joe Biden speaks at a drive-in rally. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Joe Biden speaks at a drive-in rally. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

I agree with your Sept. 2 editorial “Group identity.” The biggest problem we face is there are not enough real Americans. Most of us are now divided into groups in separate corners. We used to be united in support of our country and need to get back to that.

After the tumultuous Trump presidency, Joe Biden on the campaign trail promised us “unity.” Many people of all political persuasions voted for him based on that campaign promise alone. Unfortunately, this is one of several campaign promises that he has failed to keep. In fact, he has taken steps to further divide us. Just the opposite of what he pledged.

President Biden has continued to push through uber-liberal legislation without any compromise with conservatives. He has thus added trillions to the debt with less than half of our citizens agreeing.

Following Hillary Clinton’s lead in calling conservatives “deplorables,” Mr. Biden has referred to them, with an intentional negative connotation, as “MAGA Republicans.” Name calling will never unite us. Hold Mr. Biden’s feet to the fire. Insist on his plan to unite us.

MOST READ
1
Geechy Guy, a favorite Vegas comic, found dead at 59
Geechy Guy, a favorite Vegas comic, found dead at 59
2
Aria manager accused of stealing more than $773K from Strip hotel
Aria manager accused of stealing more than $773K from Strip hotel
3
Rainfall and Lake Mead water levels, explained
Rainfall and Lake Mead water levels, explained
4
Breeze launches thrice-weekly flights to East Coast city
Breeze launches thrice-weekly flights to East Coast city
5
New images show luxury design at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
New images show luxury design at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: No mystery to high energy costs
Michael O. Kreps Las Vegas

Many Southern Nevada residents are frustrated over the high cost of their utility bills.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
LETTER: Attacks on identity politics are racist
Ron Moore Las Vegas

The very moral universe of “Making America Great Again” is the desire to return to the days of dominant white supremacy.

Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Grimes Community Complex P ...
LETTER: Trump will win in 2024
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

Donald Trump will win by campaigning from courtrooms with national television coverage.

More stories
LETTER: It’s in the hands of the voters
LETTER: It’s in the hands of the voters
EDITORIAL: Group identity drives American division
EDITORIAL: Group identity drives American division
LETTER: Turning a blind eye to Joe Biden
LETTER: Turning a blind eye to Joe Biden
LETTER: Trump will win in 2024
LETTER: Trump will win in 2024
COMMENTARY: Democrats take a risk on Joe Biden
COMMENTARY: Democrats take a risk on Joe Biden
LETTER: Joe Biden has my vote: Here’s why
LETTER: Joe Biden has my vote: Here’s why