LETTER: The DMV isn’t always a nightmare

A Department of Motor Vehicles sign in Las Vegas is seen. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

My wife and I renewed our driver’s licenses in Henderson. No problems. The wait time was anticipated, accepted and fairly short. Good job, Henderson.

My daughter needed an ID card. At the Sahara office (a really nice facility), the representative there was exceptionally helpful, going through the documentation required and assigning her a number. She waited a little while to be called and finished her business at window No. 31.

That same day, I had an unusual license plate issue to resolve. The very helpful gentleman in window No. 23 consulted another representative and the problem was solved after a short wait.

All the staff was pleasant, helpful and served my family and DMV well. Good job, Sahara office.