55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: The DMV isn’t always a nightmare

Arnold Austin Las Vegas
October 24, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
A Department of Motor Vehicles sign in Las Vegas is seen. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-J ...
A Department of Motor Vehicles sign in Las Vegas is seen. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

My wife and I renewed our driver’s licenses in Henderson. No problems. The wait time was anticipated, accepted and fairly short. Good job, Henderson.

My daughter needed an ID card. At the Sahara office (a really nice facility), the representative there was exceptionally helpful, going through the documentation required and assigning her a number. She waited a little while to be called and finished her business at window No. 31.

That same day, I had an unusual license plate issue to resolve. The very helpful gentleman in window No. 23 consulted another representative and the problem was solved after a short wait.

All the staff was pleasant, helpful and served my family and DMV well. Good job, Sahara office.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas steakhouse named among world’s top restaurants by Tripadvisor
Las Vegas steakhouse named among world’s top restaurants by Tripadvisor
2
First ‘superbug’ case cluster in kids identified at Las Vegas hospital
First ‘superbug’ case cluster in kids identified at Las Vegas hospital
3
U2 to open MSG Sphere in fall ‘23; hints to ‘Achtung Baby’ revival
U2 to open MSG Sphere in fall ‘23; hints to ‘Achtung Baby’ revival
4
CARTOONS: Political ads have come to this
CARTOONS: Political ads have come to this
5
Las Vegas housing market not so kind to buyers, sellers
Las Vegas housing market not so kind to buyers, sellers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
LETTER: Mail-in ballots and noncitizens.
Steven Oakes North Las Vegas

We could address this country’s divide by eliminating any doubt that our elections are fair and accurate.

Photo taken in Loei, Thailand
LETTER: Ronald Reagan was no hero
John Burke Henderson

Commentary by Stephen Moore noted that President Ronald Reagan reduced inflation by initiating supply-side economy programs. Not mentioned was what else Reagan did to our economy.