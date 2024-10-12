80°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: The Donald Trump way

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Wedn ...
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
More Stories
LETTER: Follow Arizona on traffic cameras
LETTER: The ‘fair share’ nonsense from the left
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic Natio ...
LETTER: More of the same
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
LETTER: A mess in Assembly District 6
Ira Kleiman Henderson
October 11, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

There are no lies in Trumpworld. Everything is simply hyperbole or fables or dramatization to communicate overarching themes and narratives.

The specifics of funding sources and governmental budgeting are irrelevant (and boring). All that matters is taxpayer money is going to reward non-Americans, money that should be spent on real Americans, or perhaps just not spent at all. It doesn’t matter that there’s money allocated for both.

It’s not about the details, nuances nor facts, it’s about the “larger picture”: Money for immigrants bad. Money for deserving Americans good.

Whatever story (“They’re eating the dogs”) that supports the main points is acceptable, even if unfounded.

This basic Trumpian approach to politics is the quintessential ends justifies the means rationalization of all demagogues and authoritarians. The problem for supporters of this strategy? Some day an administration unfettered by facts, rules or laws will decide the overriding end is its continued power regardless of the potential harm to those very supporters … who they will no longer need.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic Natio ...
LETTER: More of the same
Wayne Schaack Las Vegas

Kamala Harris is just Biden lite.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Give Biden a break on the economy
John Neiman Las Vegas

When people say that the economy was better under Mr. Trump than Mr. Biden, it’s important to remember the three years of COVID that severely impacted our economy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: Russian logic
Tony Kyriacou Henderson

Criminals fighting in a criminal war started by a criminal.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Program helps children explore the wonder of Nevada
Terri Janison Las Vegas The writer is executive director of Friends of Red Rock Canyon.

Friends of Red Rock Canyon was honored to be one of 23 programs chosen for the 2024 Nevada Outdoor Education and Recreation Grant Program. We must continue to support programs such as this.

MORE STORIES