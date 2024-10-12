LETTER: The Donald Trump way

There are no lies in Trumpworld. Everything is simply hyperbole or fables or dramatization to communicate overarching themes and narratives.

The specifics of funding sources and governmental budgeting are irrelevant (and boring). All that matters is taxpayer money is going to reward non-Americans, money that should be spent on real Americans, or perhaps just not spent at all. It doesn’t matter that there’s money allocated for both.

It’s not about the details, nuances nor facts, it’s about the “larger picture”: Money for immigrants bad. Money for deserving Americans good.

Whatever story (“They’re eating the dogs”) that supports the main points is acceptable, even if unfounded.

This basic Trumpian approach to politics is the quintessential ends justifies the means rationalization of all demagogues and authoritarians. The problem for supporters of this strategy? Some day an administration unfettered by facts, rules or laws will decide the overriding end is its continued power regardless of the potential harm to those very supporters … who they will no longer need.