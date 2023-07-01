LETTER: The doom spiral of American public education
Get rid of government unions, the Department of Education.
Regarding your Thursday editorial, “Nevada embarks on educational experiment, round 3”: Education in this country is not going to change for the better until the U.S. Department of Education is defunded and government unions, in particular teachers unions, are abolished.
The goal is to keep students illiterate because they are easier to brainwash into the hogwash ideology of the moment.