LETTER: The dumbing down of the Clark County School District’s magnet programs

On Oct. 2, the Review-Journal published an article about the magnet schools in the Clark County School District lowering their academic standards in order to increase diversity (“Clark County magnet schools relaxing admission requirements”). Previously, grade point averages were considered for admission to any of the magnet school programs. Those averages will now be considered only for the STEM programs and not for admittance to other “interest-based” programs. The Algebra 1 grade previously required will also be eliminated (including STEM programs). This dumbing-down of the curriculum is based on a desire to increase diversity in the schools.

Funny, I always thought that schools were supposed to teach and students were supposed to learn. Now diversity is more important than education. America will never be great again as long as this political dictum is in place.