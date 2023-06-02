84°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: The east side of Las Vegas always gets the shaft

Dave Mesker Las Vegas
June 1, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Oakland Athletics second baseman Zach Gelof takes the field before a baseball game against the ...
Oakland Athletics second baseman Zach Gelof takes the field before a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds during Big League Weekend at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

It seems no one except the politicians wants another stadium on the Strip. So let’s give them another idea. How about Sam Boyd Stadium? There’s more room out there than anywhere on the Strip.

The politicians ignore the east side of town. They don’t police the homes. Many people are disabled. Yet county officials have their eyes closed. They ignore multiple families living in many homes. Street vendors sell goods with no licenses. Sam’s Town has gone from a giant to just holding on. The Eastside Cannery is closed. They lock everything up at Albertson’s and Walmart.

This area needs help and that can come only from the local politicians. It’s time for the residents on the east side to get back their investment in Las Vegas.

MOST READ
1
Knights’ Lehner hit with another fraud claim in bankruptcy case
Knights’ Lehner hit with another fraud claim in bankruptcy case
2
Parking now free for Nevada residents at this Strip resort
Parking now free for Nevada residents at this Strip resort
3
Why does everyone hate the Golden Knights?
Why does everyone hate the Golden Knights?
4
Downtown doughnut shop closes doors after 7 years
Downtown doughnut shop closes doors after 7 years
5
11 reasons why teachers are leaving CCSD this year
11 reasons why teachers are leaving CCSD this year
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: A teachable moment on the U.S. debt
David Beerman North Las Vegas

Thank you to Richard Strickland, whose May 26 letter to the Review-Journal about the federal debt provides a teachable moment for all of us.

More stories
EDITORIAL: Polls show voters open to more sustainable spending policy
EDITORIAL: Polls show voters open to more sustainable spending policy
CARTOON: Crank up the printing presses!
CARTOON: Crank up the printing presses!
RICH LOWRY: The NAACP’s stupid anti-Florida smear
RICH LOWRY: The NAACP’s stupid anti-Florida smear
JONAH GOLDBERG: Why ‘Bud Lighting’ isn’t stopping any time soon
JONAH GOLDBERG: Why ‘Bud Lighting’ isn’t stopping any time soon
‘Straw that stirs the drink’: Mark Stone keys Knights’ run to finals
‘Straw that stirs the drink’: Mark Stone keys Knights’ run to finals
Senate OKs debt ceiling increase, Biden signature expected quickly
Senate OKs debt ceiling increase, Biden signature expected quickly