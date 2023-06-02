LETTER: The east side of Las Vegas always gets the shaft

Oakland Athletics second baseman Zach Gelof takes the field before a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds during Big League Weekend at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

It seems no one except the politicians wants another stadium on the Strip. So let’s give them another idea. How about Sam Boyd Stadium? There’s more room out there than anywhere on the Strip.

The politicians ignore the east side of town. They don’t police the homes. Many people are disabled. Yet county officials have their eyes closed. They ignore multiple families living in many homes. Street vendors sell goods with no licenses. Sam’s Town has gone from a giant to just holding on. The Eastside Cannery is closed. They lock everything up at Albertson’s and Walmart.

This area needs help and that can come only from the local politicians. It’s time for the residents on the east side to get back their investment in Las Vegas.