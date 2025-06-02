LETTER: The easy way to reduce the federal deficit

LETTER: We’ll all have to bite the bullet to deal with the national debt

The $36 trillion national debt cartoon by Michael Ramirez (Tuesday Review-Journal) omitted the other half of the budget equation. How about adding a little boy stating the obvious: Raise revenue.

The highest income bracket rate has shrunk from 94 percent in the 1960s (when America was great) to today’s 37 percent. The trend has created Gilded Age wealth disparity and bankrupted the country. The foregone revenue would solve the debt problem. Discretionary spending has actually decreased as a percentage of GDP. But all you talk about is cutting spending.

The only complicated, difficult part is stopping the greedy Republicans from cutting tax rates for the rich and giving the gutless Democrats the nerve to reverse them.