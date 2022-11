In this Oct. 29, 2020, file photo, a person places a mail-in ballot in a drop box at the Clark County Election Department in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

OK, this election is over. I won some, lost some, not sure about others yet. But what I want — and what most Americans want, I think — is for animosities to be put aside and everyone to work together for the good and benefit of our great country.