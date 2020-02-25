LETTER: The endless presidential campaign

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Our country spends too much time dealing with a presidential election every four years. It seems the campaigning never ends. A presidential campaign is expensive and time-consuming. With the possibility of two, four-year terms, it is natural for a president to begin thinking about re-election efforts almost immediately after assuming office.

There is a better way.

The Constitution should be amended to limit the presidency to a single six-year term. If this were the case, the president could focus all of his or her energy on doing an outstanding job for the country and not waste any energy on re-election concerns.