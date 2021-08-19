LETTER: The erosion of individual rights continues with COVID

Can someone please explain to me the value of weekly COVID testing as a requirement for employment or event attendance. To me, it is merely a way to punish those who do not want to get vaccinated for whatever reason.

There can be no assurance that anyone after being tested does not come in contact with or in fact contract the illness in the period after the test, making the test not only invalid but misleading.

Though I have been vaccinated (by my own choice, not coercion) I support those who would leave this choice up to the individual. The continued erosion of personal rights and responsibilities is very frightening. For those who think this is just a minor infringement of the rights of the individual, like all the rest have been, remember the parable of boiling a frog.

My wife and I are nearing 70 and may not suffer the effects of what this all portends. But for those you who are younger: Be afraid, very afraid of what is to come.