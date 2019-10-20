LETTER: The eternal life of the federal bureaucracy
Its mission is never complete.
In response to your Oct. 13 editorial on the administrative state: President Ronald Reagan’s quote about the federal bureaucracy comes to mind: “No government ever voluntarily reduces itself in size. Government programs, once launched, never disappear. Actually, a government bureau is the nearest thing to eternal life we’ll ever see on this earth!”
The best way to ensure a problem never ends is to put a bureaucrat in charge of solving it.