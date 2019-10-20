65°F
Letters

LETTER: The eternal life of the federal bureaucracy

Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas
October 19, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to your Oct. 13 editorial on the administrative state: President Ronald Reagan’s quote about the federal bureaucracy comes to mind: “No government ever voluntarily reduces itself in size. Government programs, once launched, never disappear. Actually, a government bureau is the nearest thing to eternal life we’ll ever see on this earth!”

The best way to ensure a problem never ends is to put a bureaucrat in charge of solving it.

LETTER: The Scott Gragson DUI case
Bob Baker Las Vegas

After reading about the Scott Gragson DUI indictment, I can see that his attorneys must have gone to the Johnnie Cochran class on how to win every time.

LETTER: Trump steps in the same sinkhole
Roy Grosser Las Vegas

Isn’t there a pleasant (for Democrats) irony in President Donald Trump’s present difficulties?

LETTER: Fiddling while California burns
Ed Dornlas Las Vegas

The fires burn in California and the whole story goes untold. Pacific Gas Electric has been punished into bankruptcy. Its customers are without power and still the place burns.