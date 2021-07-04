98°F
Letters

LETTER: The eviction moratorium is a burden on small landlords

Sharon Ritter Las Vegas
July 3, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
I would like to explain what the term “eviction moratorium” means to me: The government can take my property and income and give it to strangers while I am still responsible for all the expenses involved in keeping the property.

So far I have lost $17,803.18 because I have to pay for garbage pickup, taxes, sewer service, insurance and water. By the end of July (when the moratorium on evictions will supposedly be lifted), it will be 16 months since I have collected a dime from the deadbeats living on my property.

I am more than 80 years old, and I invested in this property so as to have an income at this stage of my life. Instead, I have to borrow money so I can keep that which rightfully belongs to me. There is also a mortgage on the property. The tenants paid the first month’s rent for March 2020, and that is the last and only money that they have paid me.

What has happened to the America I grew up in? It breaks my heart to see what it has become.

