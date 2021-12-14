LETTER: The failure of bail reform

Liberal-progressives running American cities have a crisis on their hands. In the interest of leveling the playing field for poor versus rich criminals, the cities instituted “bail reform.” But the tragedy of Waukesha, Wisconsin, proved that bail reform doesn’t work — and, as currently implemented, never can or will.

The perpetrator, now incarcerated, killed seven people, injuring many more, by driving a vehicle into Christmas paradegoers. The person was a repeat offender released on a minor cash bond. A mistake. And it’s easy to reform.

Just declare that violent offenders never, ever get released on no- or low-cash bail. Instead, they stay incarcerated in the interest of public safety. Use no-cash bail only for nonviolent crimes and offenders, not violent criminals and repeat offenders.