Letters

LETTER: The failure of Portland’s leaders

Jill Levy Las Vegas
August 27, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

As I watch scenes of the daily chaos and violence on the streets of Portland, I shake my head at what seems to be the tacit approval of city and state politicians. A section from the wire service story “Assault suspect turns himself in” (Aug. 22 Review-Journal) confirms my suspicions.

“Also this week, police arrested Skylor Jernigan, 27, of Milwaukie, Oregon, on accusations of firing a gun after pro-police protesters squared off with counterprotesters in Portland on Saturday,” the report reads. “Jernigan was booked on two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, recklessly endangering another person and discharging a firearm in the city. He was released without bail on Thursday, according to Multnomah jail staff.”

