LETTER: The ‘fair share’ nonsense from the left

Dennis Shinn Las Vegas
October 11, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

What is a “fair share” when it comes to taxes anyway? Let’s say you make more money than I do. Should you pay more for a loaf of bread than I do? Should you pay more for a hamburger than someone else who makes less? You would probably say no.

Today, if you earn $50,000 a year and pay 5 percent income tax, that would be $2,500. For this, you get some police protection, a Defense Department to keep our country safe and various agencies that you may or may not use. In other words, you get stuff for your money. Let’s say your neighbor owns a business, employs many people — including you — and pays himself $500,000 a year. He would pay $25,000 in taxes if taxed at the same rate — which, of course, he is not. What does he get from the government in the way of stuff that you do not get? The answer is he gets nothing more. He is simply punished for being successful.

Some politicians want to further punish your neighbor by making him pay two or three times what you pay. Vote for those people and then he might have to cut back on expenses to save a little money. I hope it is not your job that gets cut.

The rich and the super-rich already pay more than their “fair share,” and I believe they darn well deserve to keep a little more of their money. If I decide to become a business owner, I may become successful, and then I might be able to give you your job back. Did you ever get a job from a poor man?

