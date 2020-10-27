LETTER: The far-left agenda of Biden and Harris

Joe Biden. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

I wonder how many Joe Biden/Kamala Harris voters have bothered to read the Democratic platform. Many would say Mr. Biden would not do a lot of those things. But assume this ticket gets elected. How long do you think Mr. Biden will remain president? House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is already formulating a plan to remove a president from office due to mental incapacity.

Should this happen, Sen. Harris — a very, very liberal senator — becomes president. She will pursue the far-left agenda.

If you, the voter, think that you are immune from the agenda because you voted Democrat, think again.