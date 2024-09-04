LETTER: The FBI needs to arrest itself

So, Mark Zuckerberg has now confirmed what those of us claimed almost 4 years ago; that the FBI, DOJ and Facebook (now Meta) committed election interference.

So Mark Zuckerberg has now confirmed what those of us claimed almost four years ago; that the FBI, DOJ and Facebook (now Meta) committed election interference. Facebook is not a governmental institution, so it may not have violated our 1st Amendment rights to free speech. But the FBI and DOJ certainly did.

Thank goodness for Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter (now X). Without that, we may have never known about the misinformation our government has been feeding us.

You may recall Musk fired or laid off more than 80 former FBI employees who were working at Twitter. That’s an odd concentration of former intelligence community members.

So when can we expect Zuck, the FBI and DOJ to be indicted for election interference?