LETTER: The FBI Trump probe and mathematical reality

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow

Facts can be so inconvenient, particularly when basic mathematics is overwhelmingly opposite your expectations. Let’s say, for example, we consider an honest mistake, oversight, clerical error or omission that happens completely by chance. Obviously, the odds an unbiased error would favor one side or the other of an argument is the same as flipping a coin — 50-50. The chances of two tosses both coming up heads is one in four. Three tosses, one in eight. Just four tosses with all heads is up to one in 16. That’s the fundamental reality of irrefutable math.

So let’s just say we’re trusted, competent members of arguably the world’s premier law enforcement agency charged with justifying clearly this country’s most historic counterintelligence investigation involving a candidate for the presidency of the United States. What are the odds of making 17 honest, unbiased errors, all favoring one side? It’s one in 131,072. We must also believe that every person charged with approving and signing off never became aware of any of the 17.

So for all of you finding that reasonable, I’m collecting cash for a betting pool in which the odds of winning are 100,000-to-1. Who’s in? I’ll handle the money. Trust me.