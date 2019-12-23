LETTER: The FBI’s black eye

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow

Democrats claim that President Donald Trump put our national security at risk by talking to the president of Ukraine on the phone. What about the risk to our national security that comes from the loss of faith in the program created by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act?

This program’s purpose is to prevent attacks such as 9/11. Instead, the FBI abused its secrecy, and the program has now lost the support of members of Congress and a large segment of the public who may have supported it in the past.

Democrats abused the power of the FISA court, and now we risk being unable to prevent an attack. That’s an actual threat to our national security.