This photo shows packs of menthol cigarettes and other tobacco products at a store in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

In response to your Sept. 29 editorial, “FDA admits it: Vaping better that smoking”: The FDA would be far more effective if it did not lie to us. If vaping is harmful, but less so than smoking, agency officials should be clear about that. It will be more effective in the long run than assuming we are too stupid to understand.