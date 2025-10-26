LETTER: The federal government and measles

Would you take legal advice from a medical doctor? I hope not. For the same reason, you should not heed medical advice from an attorney, especially one with a history of a parasitic brain infection and drug abuse.

The federal government is no longer be a reliable source of information on vaccine efficacy and safety. Nevada should join the West Coast Health Alliance created by Washington, Oregon and California. This organization is staffed by professionals dedicated to science-driven public health recommendations, which will be exceptionally important should we be threatened by another pandemic.

There was a report of a measles case in the Las Vegas airport last week. Currently, there is an outbreak of measles in two counties that border Clark County which, according to 2024 data, has a measles-mumps-rubella vaccination rate of 90.8 percent, less than the 95 percent needed to prevent outbreaks. By comparison, the vaccination frequency in Washoe County is 96 percent, but that rate is less than 80 percent in some Nevada counties such as Pershing, Eureka and Esmeralda.

Consult your health care provider, and let’s all do our part to keep measles from spreading further through our state.