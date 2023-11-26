LETTER: The focus should remain on the Hamas atrocities

Let’s hear it from all those condemners that Israel has the right to defend itself.

A woman holds an Israeli flag as family members and friends attend the funeral of the head of the Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council, Ofir Lipstein, who was killed by Hamas militants at a cemetery at Even Yehuda cemetery , central Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris

It’s about time someone wrote about the atrocities Hamas committed. Bravo, to letter writer Jill Levy. Would people condemn our country if Mexico were to invade us and we retaliated with mighty force? I doubt it. The only concerns for the hostages seem to come from the countries where the hostages are citizens.

Hamas, and its compatriots in Lebanon, are intent on war. Israel could wipe them out if it didn’t have concerns for ordinary citizens in those countries. Israel has a heart. Hamas has only intent to kill.

