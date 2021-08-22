90°F
LETTER: The folly of paying people not to work

Harry Levy North Las Vegas
August 21, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
AP Photo/Alan Diaz
AP Photo/Alan Diaz

I could not agree more with Michael Reagan’s Aug. 15 column, “Time for Americans to get off the couch.” My wife and I just returned from a month-long car trip to the South and Southwest. It was a real eye opener. Hotels are not cleaning rooms if you stay more than one night (and charging the same price). Restaurants are barely functioning.

For example: We went to an IHOP in Branson, Missouri, and were told that there was a 30-minute wait. Only about a third of their tables were occupied. When I asked about the situation, I was told they didn’t have enough help and were adjusting.

Everywhere we went was the same. It is crazy to pay people more money not to work. This has to stop. Our clueless president is killing this country. I am glad I’m not in the renting business. This is madness.

