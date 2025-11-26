LETTER: The folly of road rage

I love the concept of road rage, where two or more drivers yell at each other, showing how dumb they are, usually while driving at a high speed. Typically, there isn’t a winner because, eventually, the cars drive off, each driver complaining how stupid the other driver is. However, sometimes one of the drivers shows just how really stupid he or she is.

Case in point: Recently, Tyler Johns was accused of pulling out a gun and firing into the back seat of the car of the driver he was feuding with. Unbeknown to him, there was an 11-year-old child occupying the seat, who was killed. According to his attorney, “Johns raised his gun to deter the other driver.”

A man will probably go to prison for a long time, a child is dead and his parents are grieving when all either of the drivers had to do was to release the gas pedal, slowing down their vehicle and the situation is over.

It’s a tragedy that motorists have to feel they have to be a winner. I think both drivers should serve time in prison.