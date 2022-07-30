85°F
weather icon Rain
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: The Fourth Amendment and forced births

Emry Allen Las Vegas
July 29, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Demonstrators gather outside the Lloyd D George Courthouse during a March for Reproductive Righ ...
Demonstrators gather outside the Lloyd D George Courthouse during a March for Reproductive Rights and Justice on Saturday, Oct. 2,2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Under the Fourth Amendment, the right of the people to be free of unreasonable searches and seizures shall not be violated. A state statute requiring forced birth is a “seizure” of a pregnant woman’s uterus and its contents by the state, with the woman acting as the unwilling custodian on behalf of the state. This is a fact; no inference is required. The only question is whether this seizure is “reasonable.”

Forced childbirth imposed by the state is “involuntary servitude” to the state, which is forbidden under the 13th Amendment. Again, no inference is required. That aside, the tissue designated “fetus” or “embryo” is part of a woman’s body and was afforded no independent legal standing by the Founders under our Constitution. While some limitations are imposed on other constitutional rights in the interest of public safety, the contents of the uterus are not part of the “public” under our laws.

To exalt the rights of a nonperson over the rights of a person is per se “unreasonable.” While some would impose a quasi-religious ideology to afford legal “personhood” to embryonic human tissue, judicial activism such as that evidenced in the Dobbs decision is not the method our laws set out to accomplish this. Rather, if we want to create a new class of citizens, we should amend the Constitution.

In short, the Dobbs case has nothing to do with the Constitution. It, and forced-birth statutes, are not about protecting “little babies.” They are about marginalizing women — especially minorities and poor people who are unlikely to support GOP candidates. By the way, I am a longtime Republican who still believes in the Constitution and personal freedom.

MOST READ
1
More storms possible after night of rain, flooding in Las Vegas
More storms possible after night of rain, flooding in Las Vegas
2
$800K won on table game at Strip casino
$800K won on table game at Strip casino
3
Mark Wahlberg buys land in wealthy Summerlin community
Mark Wahlberg buys land in wealthy Summerlin community
4
Storm from north fizzles, another to east of Las Vegas poses threat
Storm from north fizzles, another to east of Las Vegas poses threat
5
Heavy rain causes flooding in Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS
Heavy rain causes flooding in Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Deceit and corruption still alive and well in Southern Nevada
Rich Watson Las Vegas

The recent articles on the disposition of thousands of traffic violations should reassure everyone that the culture of deceit and corruption that has been a bedrock of this community is very much alive and well.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
LETTER: The Biden fist-bump
James Ford Las Vegas

My real concern is the trips that Donald Trump made as president to meet with Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Victor Joecks, Joe Biden and COVID
Harlan Stockman Las Vegas

Science is hard, but most members of the public want absolutely risk-free solutions. That’s not the way it works.