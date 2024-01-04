40°F
Letters

LETTER: The full text of the Second Amendment

Gary Good Las Vegas
January 3, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
I would like to recite the first part of the Second Amendment for recent letter writer Mary Louise Flanneary. “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Note: The people referring to every man woman and child, not an organized military. A militia is raised from the civil population to supplement a regular army.

