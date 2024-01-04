LETTER: The full text of the Second Amendment
Militia refers to everyone, not just an organized military.
I would like to recite the first part of the Second Amendment for recent letter writer Mary Louise Flanneary. “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Note: The people referring to every man woman and child, not an organized military. A militia is raised from the civil population to supplement a regular army.